Lainey Wilson Reveals Surprising Connection To Tim McGraw

Lainey Wilson recently dropped an interesting nugget of information. Tim McGraw is a man known the world over, and Wilson connected some unexpected dots for her fans regarding a startling connection between them. From icon to icon, am I right? Anyway, per Tailgate Radio's Instagram page, Wilson sat down with Garth Brooks to spill the sweet tea.

"Tim grew up right down the road from me," Wilson confessed. "My step-grandmother used to actually babysit him. But I've never met Tim."

Rather anti-climactic, I know. You were probably hoping Wilson and McGraw were related. But, no, the connection is, at best, tenuous. But, hey, nobody likes feeling they ate a Clickbait Sandwich. We can draw some other lines in the sand regarding unexpected celebrity connections!

While Eminem was in rehab, Elton John would call him weekly to check he was doing ok. Elton himself beat an addiction to cocaine and alcohol in the 90s. pic.twitter.com/UlHTCyYW1v — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) November 12, 2021

Elton John was Eminem's sponsor while the latter was in addiction recovery! It's the lyrically-inclined pairing you didn't expect to see! ...Or likely would ever think they'd be remotely connected.

Keanu Reeves reveals that his mother was the costume designer for Dolly Parton’s Playboy outfit and, since Dolly didn’t take it home, Keanu wore it for Halloween. (via: https://t.co/E9aS2d78xN) pic.twitter.com/tjhGcrTCPC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 17, 2021

...I have no idea what to say. I love the lore, don't get me wrong! My mind simply can't compute the fact, that's all. Let's do one more for the heck of it, shall we?

Nathan Fielder going to hs with seth rogan makes perfect sense. every canadian ive met in new york seems to have gone to hs together — Sunk Cost Pharisee (@Liamjsm) July 24, 2022

This one is admittedly more for myself, but you're going to get a great recommendation out of it. In addition to attending the same high school, Nathan Fielder and Seth Rogen were in improv together. The two are comedic polar opposites, so that little factoid genuinely blew my mind.

Speaking of Nathan Fielder, here's my recommendation for you. If you don't already have HBO (and have never had it), please opt for a free trial. It'll be worth it, I promise. (Or, I'm sorry — Max, as it likes to be called these days.) Then, find The Rehearsal.

Guess what? Here is the trailer for my new show The Rehearsal pic.twitter.com/sSza0tbWjv — nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) July 6, 2022

If that trailer doesn't sell you, nothing will. I'm not going to give you more of the show's secrets, either. The Rehearsal. Watch it. It left me with so many questions by the end, and honestly? As much as I enjoy a good "mind-duck" (you know what I mean), The Rehearsal is a whole other level of insane.

Just trust me. I may be a lackluster writer, but I'm phenomenal at recommendations!