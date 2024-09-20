Lainey Wilson Reveals A Fan Spit On Her During A Concert

Lainey Wilson revealed a shocking encounter with a concert-goer during one of her shows. She said a fan spat on her while she was on stage.

Wilson recently revealed the incident happened last year.

"Last year, when we were on our headlining tour, when we were just on a club tour, somebody spit on me, on stage," Wilson said during the "Taste of Country Nights, On Demand" podcast. "I thought about getting down there and finding whoever it was but I didn't. I kept rolling. I just kept rolling."

Wilson opened up about some of her worst and most bizarre fan interactions. She said that she never did find out who spat on her. But she decided to put the incident in her rearview. Still, she doesn't understand someone coming to her concert to spit on her.

"First of all, I was like, 'Why in the world would you buy a ticket and then go spit on somebody?'" Wilson said. "But, also, there's some mean people in the world. Also, they could have just been drunk and just being silly."

Fan Spits On Lainey Wilson

Wilson said she saw the spit coming at her.

"It was weird. I saw it, like, coming through the air. It was like I made eye contact with the spit and then it just like, lands on me and I'm just like 'I got a heart like a truck," she joked.

Previously, the singer blasted some fans for constantly commenting about her weight.

She said, "So I had already, like, slimmed down some. Then everybody's like, 'aw she's losing weight 'cause y'all done bullied her.'"

"Actually, guess what, it's because I'm playing an hour and a half every night on stage, running up and down the stairs, busting my tail. That's why I'm trimming down," she tells us. "It's crazy, honestly, if you ain't got nothing better to do than sit around and talk about somebody's weight, it's weird."

Wilson said she doesn't consider these people to be true fans."I will tell you this, my fans, the people I've met along the way, they're not the people on the internet. They're not," she shared. "I can look at 'em and tell, they're not the ones saying hateful things to people. They're too busy."

