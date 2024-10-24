Lainey Wilson Proves Why She's The Best By Helping Little Girl Get New Horse Trailer

I think I've just seen the most adorable video of my life. After any video of my pets, of course.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Lainey Wilson proves once more why she's captured the hearts of so many when she helped a young fan win a bet against her dad. The little girl, Savannah, held a sign that read, "Lainey, my daddy bet me a horse trailer if I get on stage." Naturally, Lainey invited her right up.

Lainey was performing in Raleigh as part of her Country's Cool Again tour. Upon hitting the stage, Savannah was a bundle of energy and burst with passion, excitement, and joy. She quickly earned the title of 'Cowgirl Of The Night,' a tradition in the singer's recent performances.

While on stage, Savannah had a lot to say to Lainey, and the star loved it. Throughout Savannah's time on stage, the singer said things such as, "you're the cutest thing I've ever seen," "y'all I think I just found my best friend," and "can we be a duo?"

It's safe to say that young Savannah is definitely going to get a new horse trailer.

Young Girl Steals The Show At Lainey Wilson Performance

A video captured by an attendee shows Savannah's time on stage. Immediately upon hitting the stage, Savannah means business. She tells Lainey that she's her favorite singer and that her favorite song is Heart Like A Truck.

Right after showering the singer in compliments, Savannah then talks about her dad.

"My daddy is a farmer, he does hard work for me and he raised me up as a farmer and I love him," she passionately says into the microphone. Lainey loved her show of affection for her father. They swiftly got embroiled in a "you're my best friend" competition afterwards.

Lainey asks, "Are we gonna fight about it?" The young girl puts her hands on her hips and... starts blurting out her phone number.

The star quickly cuts her off before she announces her personal cell number to the entire crowd. An effort is made to jot down her phone number, while Lainey praises and shouts-out the "go-getter."

They end their adorable exchange by singing together, where Savannah one-ups the singer by belting her heart out while singing the chorus of her favorite song.