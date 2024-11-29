Lainey Wilson Performs At Halftime Of Cowboys-Giants Football Game On Thanksgiving

It's been a "whirlwind" year for Lainey Wilson, to borrow the title of her fifth studio album, which was released in 2024. She has been racking up awards and hits like mad these days, and she didn't let up on Thanksgiving. Lainey gave a blockbuster performance full of pizzazz today at the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants football game in Texas.

She did not disappoint. Dressed in a sparkly white outfit featuring her trademark bell bottoms and a cowboy hat, Lainey began with "Heart Like A Truck," then she shifted into "Hang Tight Honey" and "4x4xU." The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders provided the spectacular dance moves.

Fans ate it up like a turkey feast. Per Bleacher Report, one posted,"Lainey Wilson absolutely crushed the halftime show." Another wrote, "Great performance from her and Jelly Roll." A third noted, "Well, that's the first NFL halftime show that's kept me entertained in years!"

In a surprise appearance, Jelly Roll came on stage and joined Lainey for "Save Me." All told, it was a Super Bowl-worthy halftime show.

Per USA Today, Lainey was named by the Cowboys as their halftime performer two months ago. In statement on Instagram, the team made the announcement. "The secret's out! The iconic @laineywilson and a special guest will ring in The Salvation Army's famous #RedKettleKickoff at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show this Thanksgiving on Fox. Are you ready for this 'Whirlwind' of a night?"

Lainey Talked About How Thrilled She Was To Be Chosen As The Cowboys' Halftime Performer

She Was In A Video With The Dallas Cowboys' Cheerleaders

In the video, Lainey said, "I am so excited to announce that I have teamed up with The Salvation Army to love beyond the holidays and make a difference in our communities all year round. Tune in to watch me and a special guest this Thanksgiving on Fox."

Her Awards Just Keep Piling Up

She Garnered More Recently At The CMAs

There is no doubt that Lainey Wilson is one of the premier performers in country music. She earned Best Music Video of the Year plus Female Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards on November 20, which Lainey also co-hosted. In addition, she is Entertainer of the Year as named by the Academy of Country Music.

Lainey Has Had Her Share Of Disappointments, Too

It seems like American Idol and The Voice somehow managed to overlook Lainey's talent. Per the outlet, she was passed over for Idol, and tried out for The Voice an astounding seven times! Good thing she never gave up on herself or her career, which is racing along full-tilt!