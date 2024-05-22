Lainey Wilson Opens Up About Rejection That Defined Early Career: "Made Me Want It That Much More"

Lainey Wilson is having a moment. She's starring in a Hulu special and just won ACM Entertainer of The Year. However, she's also dealt with a lot of rejection getting started as well.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Wilson opened up about the closed doors that defined her early career.

"I think a lot of the rejection really just kind of made me want it that much more. I am hardheaded. I really am, and if you could sit down and talk to my parents, you would realize why I am the way that I am," Wilson said. "Both of them, when they have their mind made up, that's it. And I've had my mind made up from the very beginning that I was going to do this."

However, Wilson refused to stop and kept pushing for her dream.

"I didn't know what it was going to look like, but I truly do think that that rejection and the time that it has taken me to get to this point, because, I mean, this year it'll be 13 years that I've been in Nashville doing it," Wilson told Fox News Digital. Lainey Wilson Dealt With Rejection