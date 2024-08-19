Lainey Wilson Opens Up About Feeling Anxious For New Album

Lainey Wilson is living on cloud 9 thanks to all of her recent successes in her career. However, she still has a lot of anxiety when it comes to music and her career.

Wilson will be dropping her new album Whirlwind on August 23. And in a lot of ways her career has felt like a whirlwind. She's currently on tour, singing to thousands of fans. She is anxious for fans to hear new music.

"Somebody actually explained it to me the other day, they said [an album is] like your four-year-old kid who is about to go to preschool," she told Newsweek. "There's a time where you're like: 'Man, I can't wait for them to go to school.' And the closer it gets to actually sending them off to school, you start getting a little anxious. And that's kind of where I'm at right now."

She said that her new album was inspired by a new romance she's experienced. "I share a lot of my life with the world, and I'm in a happy, healthy relationship, and I caught myself writing a few love songs, and finally found me a man worth writing about. So I wanted to show that. I wanted to show that I do have that side of me too," she said.

She continued, "Writing and recording this record just brought me a lot of peace during a time of my life that was constantly changing and spinning around and around, like a whirlwind. So it made me feel grounded and it made me feel at home. And that's how I hope people feel when they hear it."

Lainey Wilson Talks Songwriting

As far as songwriting, Wilson sees it as both a blessing and a curse.

"I'll be honest at times, it's like a blessing and a curse, because you just keep reliving it and reliving it and reliving it and reliving it, even if, like you're in a very happy, healthy relationship," she said. "If I'm writing a sad song, I am going to put myself right back there to where I felt like my world was falling apart. And I'm the kind of songwriter, well, I will probably feel that way the rest of the day."

She said it's easy or her to reflect and go back.

"Whether you have to put yourself back in that place when you were 16 and you were going through it, you know, with a guy that you thought that you were going to spend the rest of your life with, or, you know, whether—my daddy was sick a few years ago. And those feelings right there. It's those feelings that you never want to revisit again but if you need to connect to a time when your heart was breaking, you can't help but think about those real moments."