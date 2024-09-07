Lainey Wilson Jokes at Troll For Asking About Her Butt

One of the pressing questions about Lainey Wilson isn't about her new album Whirlwind. It's not about her role on Yellowstone and what's next for her acting career either. Rather, it's glaringly simple. People want to know what's up about her weight loss. More specifically, they're dying to learn about her butt.

Back in 2022, a clip surfaces of Lainey performing per usual in her trademark bell bottoms. Sure, the music is good and she's a stellar performer. But there's an obvious view of her backside that people just can't ignore. Consequently, the clip goes viral across the internet and people can't take their eyes off Wilson.

In her typical fashion, she takes all of the comments and jokes in stride. It's a true symbol of her self confidence and how unflappable she is as a woman. That and she's just generally funny about these sorts of things. Take the tweet Lainey posts in the aftermath of her brush with viral attention. There, she shows that she's CDL certified to haul the dump truck she's got back there.

Lainey Wilson Jokes About People Worrying About Her 'Turd Cutter'

Recently, Lainey takes to TikTok to respond to a glaring reply in her comment section. User UncleTimmy88 charmingly asks, "What happen to that back door turd cutter you had?"

Usually, Wilson can swiftly ignore this specific kind of comment because of the sheer volume of people asking things of that nature. But clearly, Uncle Timmy has a way with the ladies to get their attention. So Lainey takes the opportunity to laugh and poke back at Timmy for his unsubtle question. "Uncle Timmy, why you worried about my turd cutter? Worry about your own. Cut your own turds," she says.

Evidently, Lainey is not going to be directly addressing any of these questions about her rear end. Instead, anyone clamoring for answers will simply have to worry about themselves and cut their own turds like Uncle Timmy.