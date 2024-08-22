Lainey Wilson Is Tired Of Fans Talking About Her Weight

Lainey Wilson has had a record year winning both ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year and is at the top of her form when it comes to music. So she really doesn't appreciate people focusing on her figure.

Wilson opened up about a viral video focused on her behind. She told Taste of Country, "The thing is, that video that surfaced, that was a video of me six months prior, before it ever even came out."

People then accused her of losing weight as a result of people buying her. However, she said that she doesn't even focus on the internet. She said, "So I had already, like, slimmed down some. Then everybody's like, 'aw she's losing weight 'cause y'all done bullied her.'"

As far as her weight loss, she said she's been busy running around on tour.

Lainey Wilson Fires Back

"Actually, guess what, it's because I'm playing an hour and a half every night on stage, running up and down the stairs, busting my tail. That's why I'm trimming down," she tells us. "It's crazy, honestly, if you ain't got nothing better to do than sit around and talk about somebody's weight, it's weird."

Wilson doesn't consider any of the internet trolls her real friends."I will tell you this, my fans, the people I've met along the way, they're not the people on the internet. They're not," she shared. "I can look at 'em and tell, they're not the ones saying hateful things to people. They're too busy."

It's not the first time that Wilson has been critical. The singer previously poured water on some false rumors that she was taking weight loss gummies. She identified the ads featuring her as nothing but scams. "Alright y'all, by now I'm sure a lot y'all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah that saved my life. Well, surprise, it ain't true," she said in a video message. "People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain't nobody sent me any gummies."