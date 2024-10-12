Lainey Wilson Is Looking To Make Her Next Big Career Move

Lainey Wilson certainly wears a lot of different hats. Her day job, so to speak, remains in Nashville. She's one of the biggest and hottest country stars in the industry right now. Moreover, she's an awards show darling and receives plenty of cosigns from the legends of the genre. Then, there's Lainey's side hustle as an actor on Yellowstone. However, with her role as Abby reaching a conclusion on the main show, it's easy to wonder what Wilson wants to do to fill in the time.

Recently, Lainey Wilson sits down with Evan Paul for an interview on Taste of Country Nights. There, he prods about any potential next steps within her early acting career. The Yellowstone days are already in the books, so what's next? Is there anything next at all or could she stick with country music exclusively for a little while?

Lainey Wilson Has Aspirations for TV and Voice Acting in the Future

Apparently, Wilson already has some plans in mind for her next creative goals. She's taking the Reba cosign very seriously and wants to explore a little bit of sitcom television in the future. Additionally, Lainey really wants to crack the voice acting space to see about some country cartoons. "I'd like to be in a sitcom, but I'd also like to do some voice acting. If you need a redneck cartoon, I got you, brother," she grins.

Everyone knows at this point that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is good for a spinoff for his hit series. Who can say her character can't come back in some sort of capacity? Lainey clearly knows this possibility and gets a little playful in the interview about it. "No comment, because I've heard all kind of stuff," she says. "That's why. It ain't a yes, it ain't a no."