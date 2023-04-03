Lainey Wilson Performs Soaring 'Heart Like a Truck' at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Lainey Wilson went into the CMT Music Awards as the most-nominated artist, and she shared a powerhouse performance of her latest No. 1 single, "Heart Like a Truck."

Wilson took the stage with a wide-brimmed hat, blue shirt and a pair of her classic bell-bottom pants with a cheetah pattern. She infused plenty of energy into the heartfelt song, passionately singing the lyrics and showcasing her strong voice. She walked among the stage and interacted with fans as she sang, and fog tumbling at her feet added to the drama of the performance. The rendition particularly picked up momentum as she reached the bridge, and her vocals shined in the final chorus as she held a strong note at the end.

Wilson not only performed at the event, but she took home the award for Female Video of the Year. The trophy specifically goes to her video for "Heart Like a Truck." She also won the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for the "Wait in the Truck" music video, featuring her and duet partner Hardy.

Wilson and Hardy were also nominated for Video of the Year, which went to Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown for their "Thank God" video. Additionally, Wilson had a nod for CMT Performance of the Year with Cole Swindell for their performance of "Never Say Never" at the 2022 CMT Awards. That award went to Cody Johnson for his performance of "'Til You Can't" on last year's show.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards featured many special moments, including a duet between Ashley McBryde and Wynonna Judd, a performance by Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani, Katelyn Brown's television debut with husband Kane Brown and more.

The show was hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini and it is now available to stream on demand on Paramount+.

