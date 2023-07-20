NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: (L-R) HARDY and Lainey Wilson perform on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt/WireImage
Artists

Hardy, Lainey Wilson Deliver Powerful 'Wait in the Truck' Duet at 2023 CMA Fest

Lainey Wilson and Hardy put some drive in their country murder ballad.

By

Lainey Wilson and Hardy put some drive in their hit country duet "Wait in the Truck" in June during the 50th CMA Fest's stadium shows in Nashville, Tenn. Footage of the performance aired on Wednesday (July 19) as part of ABC's CMA Fest primetime special.

Hardy started the murder ballad solo before his sliver-clad collaborator took the stage.

The hit's video screened in June at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Per a press release, it's one of the few country music videos named as an official selection in the prestigious film festival's 22-year history.

"It's amazing to see how far this song has taken us so far," Hardy shared in the press release. "I'm grateful that it's resonated with people and happy to see that story songs like this have a place still in country music and beyond. Thank you to the Tribeca Festival for having us, it's so cool to be included."

"This year has been filled with love and abundance - I'm blown away by the reaction the song and video have received since it premiered. It's an absolute honor to be a part of one of the only country music videos to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival," Wilson added. "Hardy is a big brother to me and I'm forever thankful that he brought me into this ballad. This song embodies country music, with difficult topics and real-life situations that people can relate to."

It's a crowning achievement for director Justin Clough, who helped add even more depth to an already-vivid song.

The video won Collaborative Music Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and was nominated for Video of the Year. It also won Visual Media of the Year at this year's ACM Awards. In addition, the song itself earned the duo an ACM Award for Musical Event of the Year.

