Lainey Wilson Gets Cheeky When Asked If She Has Any Tattoos

We love Lainey. She is spectacularly talented, artistically fearless, and a little bit brash, which is terrific. When her pants split during a recent concert, for example, she just hastily swapped them out for another pair and kept right on singin' with a song and a smile. Lainey was completely unfazed. She's our kind of sassy country music gal!

When she was asked during an interview not long ago whether she has any tattoos, she was characteristically Lainey - upfront and unabashed. Let's find out exactly what the country music star said about any existing and/or future tats!

Lainey Wilson Seemed To Be Having Some Fun When She Coyly Answered Questions About Tattoos

She Kept Everybody Guessing!

Lainey was a guest on Taste Of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole via tasteofcountry.com.

"While playing a "Guess Who?"-style game with Wood and Nicole, Nicole asked, 'What would your tattoo say if you had one on your face?'"

"I'd probably do a teardrop," was Lainey's terse reply.

Wood wanted to know if Lainey presently has any tattoos. She said she does not, then teasingly said, "Not one you can see."

Lainey flippantly added, "but never say never."

Well, okay! That answer seems to leave the door open for some artsy body ink, doesn't it?

What Has Lainey Wilson Been Up To Lately?

Her 'Whirlwind' Album Is Doing Very Well

Per Billboard, Lainey Wilson is hitting it really big with her album, Whirlwind. The outlet reported, "Lainey Wilson scores her first top 10, with her best sales week ever, on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart (dated Sept. 7) as her fifth studio album Whirlwind arrives at No. 3 with 34,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 29, according to Luminate."

The album notched several well-deserved milestones for the singer. "Whirlwind also arrives in the top 10 across an array of Billboard album charts, including Independent Albums (No. 1), Top Country Albums (No. 3), the Billboard 200 (No. 8), Vinyl Albums (No. 3) and Indie Store Album Sales (No. 10)."

Lainey has worked extremely hard for her success. It has been a hardscrabble road to the top for her, but she has clearly made it. We hope Lainey Wilson stays at the pinnacle of the country music world for a very long time to come!