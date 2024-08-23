Lainey Wilson Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Boyfriend

Apparently, Lainey Wilson found herself the one. Her relationship with boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges remains an elusive one for the nosy fan looking for more intel. All we know for certain is the rare, cute couple's photo he posts and that he used to be an NFL quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, we don't know all the ins and outs like we do with a pair like Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO. It seems like Lainey doesn't want to starve her fans out too much though. Some of her new album is about him.

Recently, Lainey Wilson sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music ahead of her new album Whirlwind. There, she dove into detail as to the kind of man Duck is in the relationship.

"I finally found a guy that gives me a run for my money. And he's my biggest cheerleader. He's just a good person," she emphasized. "And he knows how important chasing down a dream is because even when he was a little boy, football was his life.

Lainey Wilson Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend and How Her Relationship Works Today

Additionally, Lainey reveals that she writes some of the new record with him in mind. "'I Love You' has been said in a million different ways and we're all just trying to find ways to say it different," she explains. "But I don't think I'll ever be the love songwriter that's super mushy gushy."

Then, Wilson lends a bit of insight as to how she met Duck Hodges. It's as turbulent as you might imagine for an aspiring country star and an aspiring NFL quarterback. "And he did it and he tried out for the Steelers and made the team. And so he achieved what he set out to do... we met at a time where he was still playing with them, but then it all changed. So it was weird," Lainey says. "It was like his life was changing as my life was changing and we were going different directions but... it was wild. You would think that somebody couldn't handle that."

However, Lainey and Duck still grapple with the unconventional relationship dynamics happily together. The love remains strong regardless. "So yeah, life for us is a whirlwind. I mean, it's not normal," Wilson expresses. "We don't get to see each other as often as some couples do, but we also know that have is very special. And so yeah, for the most part, it's hard, but it's easy."