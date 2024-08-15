Lainey Wilson, Former Hannah Montana, Performs 'Best Of Both Worlds' For Miley Cyrus

This is about a really sweet moment between one singing superstar and another. Miley Cyrus was honored on August 11 as a Disney Legend. At 31, she is the youngest person to ever earn that prestigious distinction. She was given a heartfelt and well-deserved tribute at the Disney Legends event from none other than Lainey Wilson.

They both have something (or someone) in common - Hannah Montana!

The Disney Channel show, which aired from 2006 to 2011, made Miley a household name and helped propel her to showbiz fame. What you may not know, however, is that Hannah Montana also loomed large in Lainey's now red-hot career as well.

Read more to learn how these two gifted performers are connected!

Lainey Wilson Sang 'Best Of Both Worlds' For Miley Cyrus

It's A Song With Special Meaning For Miley

At the gala Disney Legends event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Lainey performed the song "The Best of Both Worlds" for Miley Cyrus. It was a tune that the newly-minted Disney Legend sang herself back in the day as Hannah Montana.

Per tasteofcountry.com, Lainey addressed Miley from the stage, saying, "Miley, you might not know this, but I am truly one of your biggest fans. My very first job was taking my portable sound system and a wig...and impersonating Hannah Montana."

Awww! We guess that there wasn't a dry eye in the audience as Lainey spoke those admiring words to Miley.

Lainey added, "You inspired me to believe in myself. That I, too, could be an ordinary girl living in an extraordinary world. So on behalf of Hannah Montana fans everywhere, I'd like to dedicate this song to you."

Miley Cyrus Still Treasures Her Memories Of Hannah Montana

The Character Inspired So Many Fans

The character of Hannah Montana still clearly means a lot to Miley.

At the Disney Legends event, per the Los Angeles Times, she graciously and humbly said, "This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans and to everyone who made my dream a reality. And what I want to say is that legends get scared, too. I'm scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try."