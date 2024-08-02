Lainey Wilson Wouldn’t Be Surprised If She Had Another Wardrobe Malfunction

Lainey Wilson has it all, including talent, success, and popularity. Unfortunately, however, she also recently had something else that performers dread - a wardrobe malfunction involving her pants on July 20 in Michigan while she was on stage at the Faster Horses Festival.

To her credit as a true professional, Wilson remained calm and unfazed. She's ready if it ever occurs again. "And the truth is, I'm probably gonna split my pants again, and then I'll have to make another joke about it. But it goes to show you—no pun intended—that we all put our pants on the same way, one leg at a time—and sometimes they split."

What Happened To Lainey Wilson When She Experienced A Wardrobe Malfunction?

Her Team Notified Her Of The Issue

Stuff happens to all of us, I guess. The difference is, when you are a famous country music star and your slacks give way in the rear in front of an audience, it ends up in all over the media.

When Lainey Wilson's pants split while she was singing on stage last month, her backstage team let her know that she had a gaping garment issue. Luckily, she speedily exchanged her torn purple trousers for a sturdy pair of jeans.

She Takes The Malfunction Mishap In Stride

Lainey Wilson Laughs It Off

As reported by Newsweek, Wilson is realistic about the incident. "Y'all just about got a real show. There's a first time for everything and I'm glad it was y'all that I split my pants wide open in front of. You can't make that up! I'd have never known had my people back here not seen it."

Wilson Won't Waste Any Time Fretting About More Malfunctions

She Has A Great Attitude

Wilson understands that although what happened to her was embarrassing, it was not the end of the world. Newsweek noted that Wilson said, "You know, I kind of view it as just another day in showbiz, because even when I was playing fairs and things like that, like, I would have a wardrobe malfunction, and you just got to keep rolling with it, you know?"

Wilson tries to imagine how another country music superstar would react. "I was taught, no matter what happens, you just keep on going. And so I think back to 'What would Dolly [Parton] do?' She would laugh about it and she would probably pick on herself and make a joke and then just roll on."