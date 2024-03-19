Lainey Wilson Drinking From a Boot Has Fans Amazed But Grossed Out

Never let it be said that Lainey Wilson did not know how to party. Playing in Australia, Wilson participated in the popular pasttime of a shoey, also known as drinking from her own boot.

In a video, Wilson uploaded to Instagram. She raised her beer-filled boot to her lips and took a chug. The crowd cheered Wilson as she did so. She said, "Are you ready for this? I cannot believe I am drinking beer out of a boot. But I am dang excited about it. You ready, brother?"

Fans were appropriately amazed and also pretty grossed out as well. After all, most don't recommend drinking from footwear due to hygenic purposes. One fan wrote, "That's not a "shoeeyyy" thats a "booteeyy"!!!"

Another hoped that Wilson wore clean socks, writing, "This is why you always wear nice socks when you play Australia." A few other fans expressed concern for the singer. One wrote, "I sure hope those were brand new ? ?." Another commented, "Better drink some mouth wash to sanitize you insides now. ????."

Lainey Wilson Goes Bottoms Up

When in the Land Down Under, do as the locals do. A shoey is a popular Australian tradition. It's usually performed after winning a sporting event. The victor will pour an alcoholic beverage in their footwear and take a chug. It's to represent all of the hard work it took to get a person to victory. It's also become big at music festivals as well.

In a separate post, Wilson reflected on what playing in Australia meant to her. She said it's something that she never thought would actually come true. It was a surreal moment for the singer.

"Australia, thank y'all taking me down under with y'all. When I decided to write songs as a little girl, I never thought somebody on the other side of the world would be able to relate to my story. I was just a little redneck from Baskin... man was I wrong?! We are all a lot more alike than you think. We all just wanna feel something," she wrote.

Fortunately, Wilson got some advice from native Keith Urban prior to her show. In addition to revealing Australians called flip flops thongs, he also talked about the wildlife. "Yeah, although the little ones are usually the bigger problem," Urban said. "Redback spider, they're deadly, yeah. And they love toilet seats, so good luck with that."

Wilson better keep her shoe handy!