Lainey Wilson Details Her Perfect Marriage Proposal

Every person who's ever been helplessly in love pictures how their dream proposal looks. They imagine the perfect setting, the perfect timing, what a ring could look like, and how it caters to their taste. It's a little vain but it's also a deeply beautiful moment to ponder. Lainey Wilson has a couple of clear ideals in mind when that time in her life arrives.

Recently, Lainey Wilson speaks with radio show hosts Big D and Bubba for an interview. There, she promotes her newest album Whirlwind. Her relationship with boyfriend and former NFL quarterback Duck Hodges inspires some of the songs on the record. Naturally, the two hosts indulge in their curiosity and ask if marriage is in her future. Usually, it's understandable for someone to express how that's no one's business. However, Wilson actually gives them an answer to the hot-button topic.

The Do's and Don't's of a Lainey Wilson Marriage Proposal

Thankfully, the interview doesn't get too awkward. Instead, Lainey actually goes along and gets pretty playful about it in the process. Moreover, she sets one thing straight: don't think about it during the holidays. "A ring? It better not be on Christmas! You hear that Duck?" she jests. "We're gonna space it out, you know what I'm saying? I want a Christmas present and then..."

Lainey does relent afterward and joke that it would be amazing all the same. But ultimately, she sees the humor in checking her significant other about the ideal proposal. So don't get any ideas of thinking the ring settles for an actual gift. "Well, I hope he's listening. Don't propose on a birthday... if it happened, I'd be like, 'Hell yeah!' You know? I actually was gonna propose to him. No, I'd never do that," Wilson jokes.

Every good joke has a little bit of truth to it so maybe Duck Hodges should take a couple of notes to maximize the effect.