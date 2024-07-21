Lainey Wilson Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On Stage

I can only imagine performing for hundreds and thousands stresses the hell out of artists. Sure, you have all those people eagerly anticipating the show. However, the real worry is making sure you don't exert too much and your pants rip. Unfortunately, Lainey Wilson knows this near embarrassment firsthand.

Recently, a TikTok surfaces online, revealing Lainey Wilson addressing the Faster Horses Festival crowd. Everything goes great until she rips her pants in the middle of her performance. Initially, Wilson doesn't even notice either. It takes her team making the call for Wilson to scramble and handle the situation.

Fortunately, the Bell Bottom Country crooner takes it like a champ and giggles it off. Lainey reveals to the crowd the cause for her sudden disappearance. "Y'all just about got a real show... a REAL show," Wilson laughs.

Lainey Wilson Laughs Off Crazy Wardrobe Malfunction

Then, Lainey stands tall atop an orange pickup truck, donning a black cowgirl hat and a fresh set of pants. Microphone in hand, she continues to make light out of a potentially disastrous situation. "There's a first time for everything and I'm glad it was y'all that I split my pants wide open in front of. You can't make that up," Wilson says. "I'd have never known had my people back here not seen it."

Then, she slowly transitions back into her show, adding that jumping into some new jeans mid performance isn't as easy as you might imagine. "Alright... I got some new pants on. I'll tell you what, try and put on some jeans when you sweating... it ain't fun. You gotta jump in them things," Lainey grins.

If Lainey really wanted to be funny, she should have went full SpongeBob SquarePants and busted into song about it. Her younger crowd (myself included) would adore a country cover of 'Ripped My Pants.' Regardless, It's good to know the rising star can laugh off even the most disastrous mishaps.