Lainey Wilson Channels Old-School Country With Outfit And 'God Blessed Texas'

Even if she doesn't win the coveted ACM Entertainer of the Year award, nobody can deny Lainey Wilson outdressed her competition. During the ACM Awards pre-show, Lainey Wilson gained early favor with fans for her blazing-hot outfit! We'll have to see if the reaction to her fit equals major award wins as the night progresses.

Lainey Wilson is like the Wonder Woman of the ACM Awards so far! She's received the biggest reactions, Queen Reba is currently gassing her up in the background — it's a beautiful time! Oh, and y'all get to have this lovely tidbit basically live: Lainey just blew the roof off the joint with "God Blessed Texas"!

You had to be there. It was a pretty exclusive moment!

It's Lainey... ...can't say that last part, but y'all know the infamous Britney Spears meme. We don't need to pretend here — we're all internet goblins, okay?

What do y'all think? Would an ACM Award win tonight cement her as Queen Lainey alongside Reba and Dolly? Would she not get there until a certain age? We need to hash this out now because with the way she's moving tonight, she's looking to snatch a crown of her own!

I'm telling you, it's coming. The only barricade in Lainey's way is the ACM Entertainer of the Year award, and at this point, I'm almost afraid the crowd will riot if she isn't chosen for the award!

Nothing more needs to be said, but we'll say it anyway. Do the right thing. The time is right; the occasion is golden. Coronate a new Queen of Country. It's obviously not a title Reba and Dolly aren't willing to share! They've anointed Lainey.

"You missed Lainey Wilson opening? She was pretty good and set a good tone for the show initially... however,,, that has gone downhill quickly lol" This is what the internet streets are saying, ACM Awards. Lainey was so amazing, fans have already written the rest of the show off. If that's not a superstar, I don't know what is!

