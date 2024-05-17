Lainey Wilson Channels Old-School Country With Outfit And 'God Blessed Texas'

Even if she doesn't win the coveted ACM Entertainer of the Year award, nobody can deny Lainey Wilson outdressed her competition. During the ACM Awards pre-show, Lainey Wilson gained early favor with fans for her blazing-hot outfit! We'll have to see if the reaction to her fit equals major award wins as the night progresses.

Lainey Wilson is like the Wonder Woman of the ACM Awards so far! She's received the biggest reactions, Queen Reba is currently gassing her up in the background — it's a beautiful time! Oh, and y'all get to have this lovely tidbit basically live: Lainey just blew the roof off the joint with "God Blessed Texas"!

Lainey singing God Bless Texas!? YES PLEASE!!! #ACMAwards — Courtney Lee?? (@CourtneyLee_91) May 17, 2024

You had to be there. It was a pretty exclusive moment!

Lainey giving country 2000s Britney vibes with this opening outfit #ACMawards — Jessica Michelle Singleton (@JMScomedy) May 17, 2024

It's Lainey... ...can't say that last part, but y'all know the infamous Britney Spears meme. We don't need to pretend here — we're all internet goblins, okay?

Lainey Wilson Absolutely Slayed The ACM Awards With Her Clean, Fire-Red Southern Fit

ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee @laineywilson is on ? tonight! We can't wait for her #ACMawards performance happening LIVE at 8e | 5p on @PrimeVideo! ? - https://t.co/YCfoYRny6L pic.twitter.com/8R2fv2dFu5 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 16, 2024

What do y'all think? Would an ACM Award win tonight cement her as Queen Lainey alongside Reba and Dolly? Would she not get there until a certain age? We need to hash this out now because with the way she's moving tonight, she's looking to snatch a crown of her own!

Is @laineywilson ok? After Reba telling her she's giving Dolly a run for her money I'd have died on the spot.. #ACMS — ?CJ? || ?#Team Reba (@CJLovesMusic01) May 17, 2024

I'm telling you, it's coming. The only barricade in Lainey's way is the ACM Entertainer of the Year award, and at this point, I'm almost afraid the crowd will riot if she isn't chosen for the award!

WOW WOW WOW!! What a way to start the show @laineywilson! Let’s get this #ACMs party started! pic.twitter.com/zO2oEK6K9k — 104.7 WZZK (@1047WZZK) May 17, 2024

Nothing more needs to be said, but we'll say it anyway. Do the right thing. The time is right; the occasion is golden. Coronate a new Queen of Country. It's obviously not a title Reba and Dolly aren't willing to share! They've anointed Lainey.

"You missed Lainey Wilson opening? She was pretty good and set a good tone for the show initially... however,,, that has gone downhill quickly lol" This is what the internet streets are saying, ACM Awards. Lainey was so amazing, fans have already written the rest of the show off. If that's not a superstar, I don't know what is!