Lainey Wilson Breaks Silence After Wardrobe Malfunction

There's a supremely funny factor surrounding Lainey Wilson's latest wardrobe malfunction. It happened after she expressed a few months ago how weirded out she was by people's obsession with her... backside! Well, it happened, and like Maren Morris before her, Wilson handled her clothing disagreement with grace and elegance!

As a showing of her cheerful disposition regarding the moment, she took to her Instagram page to playfully allude to the mishap! In the post, she's wearing one of her signature outfits while squatting. The text over the clip reads, "Adding this into my routine before a show so my britches don't rip like they did last night at Faster Horses."

Her fans have latched onto this, confirming Wilson as a definite Queen of Country! "Always check your gear. If the shake doesn't get ya, the squat does," one Instagram user informatively suggests! It's good to see Wilson having fun with what most people would chalk up to being a deeply embarrassing moment. The hardest skill, sometimes, is the ability to laugh at yourself!

"That was pretty funny to hear you announce it from backstage. Thanks for another great show — u truly are Entertainer of the Year! Xo, Another 5th Gen Farm family," another user states. You know, I've always been a fan of relatable celebrities!

Lainey Wilson Speaks Out After Her Faster Horses Wardrobe Malfunction

"The fits just keep getting cooler and cooler I'm obsessed with your stylist." Wilson is very stylish, it's true. My favorite part about the wardrobe malfunction clip is that the second outfit was equally as incredible as the first. The second outfit looked as "intentional." But I guess when you're a Lainey Wilson, you ensure your team has a credible backup just in case. And maybe even a third outfit for good measure!

"You are so adorable ...love how you laugh it off. I'd still be mortified." Well, to be fair, the wardrobe malfunction seems like it wasn't too awful. If her entire outfit suddenly evaporated, I'm sure that would warrant more of a horrified reaction!

"Or you could wear clothes that fit." ...She's moving around during a concert, internet dweller. Relax. Clothes do that sometimes regardless of material or "fit." But that's the internet for ya. If it's not constant perfection, it's wrong.