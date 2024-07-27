Lady Gaga's Backup Dancer Tumbles Off Stage During Ceremony

It's completely normal to have a mishap on stage. Sometimes, clumsiness gets the best of us and we fall over like big trees in the woods. However, it definitely feels a little crazy to tip over on one of the world's biggest stage. Unfortunately, Lady Gaga's backup dancer knows this firsthand.

Recently, Lady Gaga performz her spin on 'Mon Truc en Plumes' at the Paris Olympics. However, during the performance, one of her backup dancers falls and splats on the ground, feet in the air and all. The wet weather didn't help at all and it brings awful spills for the dancer.

Surely, this moment is incredibly embarrassing for the backup dancer and Lady Gaga alike. Not to mention, the 'Bad Romance' singer faced an abundance of technical difficulties throughout the performance. It's certainly not up to the usual standard we come to expect from Lady Gaga at this point. Regardless, she seems to be pretty happy for the opportunity.

Lady Gaga Grateful For Opportunity Despite The Hiccups, Reveals Her Thought Process Behind Her Performance

Lady Gaga takes to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her gratitude. ""I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year," she writes. "I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre."

Moreover, she also grants users a behind the scenes look into her thought process behind the song and her creative approach. "This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang "Mon Truc en Plumes" in 1961. The title means "My Thing with Feathers."

That explains her outfit and some of the paegantry Lady Gaga brings with her. Additionally, she relays some of the experiences that informs her love for France and its culture. "I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music," she writes. We rented pom poms from Le Lido archive—a real French cabaret theater. I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills—I bet you didn't know I used to dance at a 60's French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out!"