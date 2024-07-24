Lady Gaga and Celine Dion Are in Paris Causing Buzz About Possible Olympics Performance

A pair of the most celebrated female vocalists ever - Celine Dion and Lady Gaga - are said to be in Paris just days prior to the start of the Olympics, giving rise to feverish buzz that they might be slated to perform, perhaps individually or together, at the glittering Opening Ceremonies. Ooh la la!

Deadline reported that the sole performer who is said to be publicly confirmed for the Opening Ceremonies stage is French singer Aya Nakamura. Others also have allegedly been speculated about, such as Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.

Sightings of Both Singers Have Been Reported

Celine Dion and Lady Gaga Are Said To Be Enjoying Themselves

Celine Dion was reportedly glimpsed arriving in style "in a private jet at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris on Monday evening and was due to spend Tuesday afternoon at a fitting at the Dior fashion house." In the acknowledged capital of high fashion, a gal needs some chic threads!

If anybody knows how to make a splashy entrance, it's the ever flamboyant Lady Gaga. She was supposedly seen "standing by a piano on floating platform on the Seine."

NBC News also reported that Lady Gaga was seen "waving to fans outside her car in Paris on Monday."

Celine Dion Has Been Sidelined by Stiff Person Syndrome

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Dion's fans would be thrilled to see her belting out some tunes in the legendary City of Love. She has been suffering from stiff-person syndrome and has not been able to perform for more than four years. Her most recent singing gig was in the Big Apple in 2020.

Dion announced she had this very rare neurological condition in December 2022. Good Morning America also reported that Dion made a video which she posted on social media describing her painful symptoms, which included spasms "that affect every aspect of my daily life," even walking and singing.

Celine Dion Has "Strong Connections" To The Olympics

She Sang in Atlanta in 1996

This would not be Celine Dion's first whirl at the Olympics. She sang "The Power of the Dream" at the 1996 Olympics Opening Ceremonies in Atlanta.

She vaguely hinted at an Olympic stage return engagement when she was interviewed by French Vogue a few months ago. "I want to be my best self. I want to see the Eiffel Tower again," Dion declared.

A French newspaper, Le Parisien, also reported (via NBC News) that Dion will supposedly sing "L'Hymne à l'amour" by Édith Piaf for the occasion.