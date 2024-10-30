Kyle Richards’s Daughters Pulled Into Family Drama Over Elderly Grandpa

The drama around Kyle Richards's ex Mauricio Umansky and his 81-year-old father Eduardo Umansky is heating up. Now, the couple's daughters have been pulled into the mess.

Mauricio, along with his sister Sharon, is trying to place his father into a conservatorship. His daughters — Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky and Portia Umanksy — recently signed paperwork confirming they are aware of the situation.

Eduardo also supports the idea as well. This comes after Kyle Richards's ex claimed that his father's girlfriend was attempting to isolate his father from the family.

Mauricio and his sister claimed, "Over the course of the past few months, [Eduardo's] girlfriend has become more controlling limiting and regulating who [Eduardo] can visit with. She has begun to isolate him. And is trying to get married even though they have been together for twenty years. And never decided that they wanted to marry."

Kyle Richards's Ex Family Drama

Mauricio and Sharon added, "[Eduardo] is unable to resist undue influence and fraud. And has been taken advantage of by his girlfriend. Over the court of the past eighteen months, [Eduardo] and [Mauricio and Sharon] have discovered that she has taken, secreted and appropriated more than $260,000 from [Eduardo] through undue influence. Whether physical or emotional and/or fraud."

The brother and sister continued, "During this time, [Eduardo] has written more than $260,000 worth of checks to his girlfriend for no reason other than she wanted it. In addition to those checks, there are an additional nearly $100,000 in expenses that have not [been] explained."

Sharon filed a restraining order against her father's girlfriend. Likewise, Richards's ex Maurcio said his father "is unable to stop this abuse and behavior and is asking for assistance in reigning in this spending."

The judge approved the conservatorship of his father.

The court ruled, "The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers. And consideration of all presented evidence."

Further, the judge noted, "The Court finds from clear and convincing evidence that a Conservatorship of the Estate is necessary. And appropriate in that the Proposed Conservatee is unable to care for his/her financial affairs and is subject to undue influence. And the Conservatorship is the least restrictive alternative needed for the protection of Conservatee."