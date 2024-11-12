Kyle Richards Was Terrified Talking About Her Sexuality With Children Amid Morgan Wade Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards has had her name a lot in the tabloids this year. It's all thanks to some pretty spicy rumors that she was in a relationship with Morgan Wade. The reality star later confirmed her sexuality has evolved. And she dreaded having that conversation with her children — Farrah, 36, Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"It was the most difficult conversation I've ever had with my children and I was terrified to have that conversation. I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could," she tells Page Six. "There were stories out there about me and ... this did make me wonder, you know, and question myself."

"I really never thought like this before. This is not the way I was raised. That's not the way my mind even operated," she also added. "And all of a sudden I was thinking like that and I wanted to be as honest with them as possible because they are my best friends."

However, Richards said she wanted to lead by example when it came to her children and to let them know it was okay to talk about themselves.

Kyle Richards Weighs In

"I like to lead by example and I thought, 'You know, if this is what I'm going through and feeling, I want them to always feel comfortable enough to share with me the hardest conversations and know that they'll be accepted no matter what,'" she says.

However, her children proved she had nothing to worry about. They immediately embraced Richards.

"Having that conversation, their reaction and response to me, I thought, 'Wow, I mean, I'm just so impressed by these four women in front of me,'" Richards says. "And I thought, 'Maybe, just maybe, I did do a good job' — because that was my most proud moment as a mom, just seeing how they all reacted."

"For me, to have their support — regardless of what happens in my life — means the world to me. They just want me to be happy. After we got past that difficult part of the conversation, the jokes that have ensued!" she also added.

However, Richards and Wade appear to have drifted a part in recent months. Richards thinks it was a bit too much publicity for the singer.