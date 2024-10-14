Kyle Richards Stands By Sister Through Her Addiction Battle

After Kim Richards's relapse, Kyle Richards spoke with Page Six to detail how she is handling this new challenge and how she is supporting Kim. This time around, Kyle has retorted to a "tough-love" approach. She, reportedly, is trying to evict Kim from her house in an attempt to get her sober.

"Of course, you never want to show the most difficult parts of your life, but I don't have that luxury," said Kyle, whose struggle with her sister's addiction is very much public. Despite that, Kyle remains set on supporting her sister in any way possible alongside her family. "You know, we are a family, [so] when something's going on with one of us, we all sort of stick together and circle around each other and try to be there and lift each other up," she said.

Kim Richards, who was a main cast member alongside her sister in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, began drinking when she was 24. From then on, her alcohol addiction has affected her life and that of her family. She was involved in multiple arrests and rehabilitation attempts. While she remained sober for years, she relapsed in a very public manner.

A Downward Spiral

According to TMZ, police removed Kim from a Hilton hotel back in September. She was seen intoxicated and acting incoherently, refusing to leave the property. She was then placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and later moved in with Kyle.

Kim stayed with her sister for a time but later moved out, only to move back in later. This happened after Kyle Richards and the family decided to cut ties with Kim to get her sober. Kyle told law enforcement that she wanted Kim out of her house. Later, Kyle was seen visiting an L.A. courthouse to reportedly evict her sister.

An insider talk with PEOPLE magazine about Kyle and Kim's strained relationship. "It particularly weighs heavily on Kyle, who has always been the worrier of the family," said the insider. "She does her best to take care of Kim — and essentially bankrolls Kim's life, with Kathy [Hilton] — but never knows where the line goes between helping and enabling."

The insider continued: "It's the same cycle: chaos until there's some incident that gets Kim back on track, then brief steadiness as they repair their relationship, then the drinking starts again, Kim makes excuses, Kyle pleads she gets help, etc. etc."

According to the insider, the family has reached a breaking point with Kim. All the reports seem to confirm this. One can only hope that such a difficult decision will render results. Hopefully, Kim Richards will be able to turn her life around.