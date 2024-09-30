Kyle Richards’ Sister Faced With Eviction Amid Alleged Relapse

Kyle Richards and her sister Kim have certainly had their share of tiffs and rifts over the years. Longtime viewers of Bravo's reality show, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, know that. Now, the siblings are embroiled in yet another troubling conflict.

Kim has experienced substance abuse problems in the past. She reportedly was even "placed on a psychiatric hold" recently per Page Six via TMZ, and is now allegedly facing a new hurdle. Kyle is reportedly taking legal steps, per Page Six, to evict her sis from a home Kyle owns because Kim is again having substance difficulties.

Kyle Richards Was Glimpsed At L.A. Superior Court On Friday

The RHOBH Star Was Also Spotted At The L.A. County Probation Department

There seems to be escalating tension between the sisters lately. Kyle, 55, allegedly turned to the police to get Kim, 60, removed from a residence she, Kyle, owns because Kim slipped back into her old substance-abusing habits. According to Page Six, "The Bravo star was informed, however, that she would have to file an eviction action with the court as this was a civil matter, per TMZ.

It Looks Like The Family Is Using A Tough Love Approach To Persuade Kim Richards To Get Help

The outlet reported that Kim's kin have resorted "to turn[ing] their backs on her" in a last-ditch effort to make her see that she needs help. It appears that Kim started going downhill earlier this month. She was allegedly "incoherent" while at a Hilton hotel. (Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton's mom, is Kyle and Kim's sister.)

As a result of that incident, Kim reportedly "legal involuntary psychiatric hospitalization" for a three-day period, per Page Six via TMZ.

Unnamed Sources Are Saying That Kim Is Not Doing Well

These Sources Reportedly Confirm That Kim's Latest Problems Are Creating Family Uneasiness

One anonymous source reportedly said, "The family are very private about details, but from the little they've said, it's clear they've reached another breaking point with her."

Sadly, alcoholism has evidently dogged Kim "for years," per Page Six. Andy Cohen of Bravo once said that the channel helped Kim avail herself of rehab thirteen years ago.