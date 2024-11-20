Kyle Richards Reportedly Tried To Hook Up With Kevin Costner After Morgan Wade Relationship Rumors

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) stars are spreading gossip once more. Sutton Stracke, who's recently mended a tumultuous friendship with Kyle Richards, has recently exposed to the world that Richards had attempted to hook up with Kevin Costner.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On Sunday, the premiere for Season 14 aired. In the after show is where we hear about this alleged hookup attempt, however.

Richards has been in the news lately for her rumored affair with singer Morgan Wade. During this time, Richards has expressed her evolving sexuality, with many suggesting she may be bisexual. Despite this public personal dilemma for Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke has thrown a spanner in the works.

The details are incredibly vague, although Stracke said that Richards attempted to hook up with Kevin Costner, Yellowstone star, while they were both in Aspen.

"Kyle and I had this conversation. She was in Aspen and Kevin Costner was there and she was like... no, she was like trying to hook up with Kevin Costner," said Stracke in the aftershow. It's unclear when this event happened.

The last time both Richards and Costner were pictured in Aspen together was in December 2023, so it's likely this is the time Stracke was referring to.

Stracke Says Richards Tried To Hook Up With Costner Amid Wade Rumors

Richards can't seem to catch a break with her sexuality being brought up and discussed all around her. The way Stracke words it, it seems that Richards and Costner didn't end up sleeping together. As far as we know, Richards could have simply made a joke that Stracke took way too seriously.

Until Richards addresses this new rumor herself, we need to take it with a pinch of salt.

Rumors began swirling of an affair between Richards and Morgan since August last year. Richards appeared in a music video of hers as the couple kissed in the bathtub. Unfortunately, it seemed all the media attention muddied her judgement.

On the premiere, Richards admitted to not being with Wade. She said that the tabloids "created an enormous amount of pressure" and made her "think twice."

I'm sure it won't help Richards to have this story thrown around, especially as it seems set in the middle of the timeline of her supposed affair with Morgan Wade.