Kyle Richards Raves About Morgan Wade's New Album 'Obsessed'

Kyle Richards has proven to be mysterious in a way that only reality TV can capture. One of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards has danced with controversy and then some. Whether it's a chaotic back-and-forth with her former husband, Mauricio Umansky, or Morgan Wade rumors, Richards gets her fair share of speculation from fans.

Morgan Wade has become something of a country music dynamo herself in recent years! Wade released her latest album, Obsessed, less than a week ago (as of this writing)! Never one to be far from Richards, the reality TV star had a few thoughts about Wade's latest musical endeavor!

In an Instagram post hyping up the album, Richards would comment, "You should be so proud! Congrats!" During a livestream before the album officially dropped, Richards would have a difficult time trying to lock down her favorite songs from the album.

"God, there's so many [songs to choose from]. I can't even think of them all right now. There's a lot of songs on the album, and they're all great." During that stream, Richards gave fans an update on how Wade was handling her immense workload.

"She is good," Richards confirmed. "She's probably exhausted from wrapping up the Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett tour and about to start her Obsessed tour, her headlining tour."

Kyle Richards Hypes Up Morgan Wade's Newest Album

Rumors of the two have been flying for quite a while now. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Wade alluded to the gossip mill surrounding her relationship with Richards. "I could write a song about a piece of paper, and they would find some way to make it into something salacious," she told the publication. "But I'm not going to hide my art because of people's gossip. I am over that."

Similarly, Richards is fed up with the constant chatter about her and Wade's relationship. "[Wade's] great. She's good and we're good. She's on tour right now and just on the road and busy, busy," Richards carefully stated on the B—h Bible podcast. Sorry, folks. Between the two of them, it looks like we may never get a "conclusive" answer one way or another!