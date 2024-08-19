Kyle Richards' Ex Moves On In Steamy New Photos

The Kyle Richards/Mauricio Umansky saga has been well-documented at this point. Richards, one of the mainstays of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been involved in the mother of all "situationships" with Umansky. Don't believe me? PEOPLE has a comprehensive timeline of their wild relationship. That's not even considering Morgan Wade — which is a whole other layer of insanity.

Well, perhaps the saga has finally reached its end... maybe. Per TMZ, Umansky's been sighted in Mexico with his new girlfriend, Nikita Khan.

Khan seems to be Umansky's first serious girlfriend since separating from Richards last year. As you can see, they're quite cozy! It's probably a small solace for Umansky considering that Netflix formally canceled his show, Buying Beverly Hills, after two seasons. But, hey, we all grieve certain setbacks in our own unique ways!

Of course, social media being what it is, people had more than a few thoughts about this recent development. "Somebody check on Kyle!" one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said. Richards has her own things going on! Who knows — maybe she's as over Umansky as he seems to be over her! ...Then again, you never know with these celebrity couples sometimes.

Kyle Richards' Ex Seems To Be Moving On With His New Girlfriend

"Doesn't seem to concerned about it," another user states, referencing Umansky's canceled show. Yeah, Umansky seems immensely unbothered! Maybe he has another show in the wings. Y'all know how these things work. A celebrity gets a show axed just to come back with another one — likely a similar idea to the show that was just canceled. That's showbiz for ya.

"Good for him ! He is a hard working man who deserves to have fun. Especially with that young thang." Uh... okay. The back half of that comment is more than a little odd. But I'll spare y'all the sermon... today.

"Good for him, is Kyle stuck in a french kiss lock with Morgan or was that just to humiliate him?" Ah, yes, the continued Morgan Wade rumors. I don't know, guys. It's not my place to offer senseless speculation, but it is hard to dispel the Wade/Richards "allegations" when it seems like they get closer and closer every time one mentions the other!