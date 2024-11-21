Kyle Richards Denies Trying To Hook Up With Kevin Costner

Kyle Richards has denied Sutton Stracke's claims that she tried to hook up with Kevin Costner.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a storm of gossip, hearsay, and secrets. In the aftershow of season 14's premiere episode, Stracke dropped out of nowhere that Richards tried to hook up with Kevin Costner.

She was pretty vague about it, but both Richards and Costner were last scene in Aspen last December at the same time. This led people to believe that she may have tried to get it on with him then. However, this is Stracke we're talking about, so I hope you took the claim with a pinch of salt as I advised.

A TMZ reporter caught up with her at LAX on Wednesday, where she was questioned pretty hard about this alleged hook up attempt.

The reporter, in a very round-about way, asked for Richards' opinion on the story and about her "vibes" on Kevin Costner. She laughed in response to the story, and said, "That is definitely not true, I think she was just joking."

"He has a home is Aspen, I have a home in Aspen, too," she explains. "I've only met him two times, for maybe one minute."

A perfectly candid response, and another wrench thrown into the recently-mended friendship between Stracke and Richards.

Was Stracke Joking Or Falsely Accusing?

The pair had their friendship issues, although seemed to have reconciled before the premier while they ate lunch together.

Interestingly, the couple fell out over Stracke questioning Richards' marriage over dinner with the other housewives last season. In the aftershow, she also thought to bring up Kevin Costner, a reportedly untrue story. Despite what Richards may hope, it's unclear if Stracke was merely joking.

Kyle Richards may simply be giving Stracke the benefit of the doubt here. She may also be trying to remain cordial while she processes and understands the comment by Stracke. Afterall, it won't be the first time someone spouted suspect gossip whilst shoving a camera in her face.

Richards admitted that Costner was a good-looking man, but stuck to her guns and vehemently denied ever trying to hook up with him. This rumor spread by Stracke comes at a troubling time as Richards' sexuality and rumored relationship with Morgan Wade are still hot news.

I wonder if Richards will confront Stracke about her accusations.