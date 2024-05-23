Kyle Richards Breaks Silence On Those Morgan Wade Fallout Rumors

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapped not too long ago. That means it's time to bother Kyle Richards about who she's romantically involved with long after the season ends! As is tradition, a notoriously sloppy, insane reality TV show typically has loads of controversy trailing behind it. It appears as if Richards 1.) wants her privacy and 2.) wants y'all to know that no, she's not dating Morgan Wade nor has their friendship suffered. You know, allegedly.

Going on The B—ch Bible podcast, Richards decided to set the record straight. "There is, obviously, a lot of curiosity about [her and Wade's relationship], always. And I can't talk about it ad nauseam, but anything I say or do, people analyze with a magnifying glass," Richards said. (Par the course for how people usually interact with reality TV shows and the stars therein.)

When it came time to formally address whether the rumors that she and Wade weren't speaking were true, Richards said, "No."

"She's great. She's good, and we're good," Richards confirmed. "And she's on tour right now and just on the road and busy. I'm here in L.A."

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards And Morgan Wade Rumors

Kyle Richards' tumultuous relationships with Morgan Wade and Richards' estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, are well-known. According to Richards, she's not looking to dive into another relationship any time soon.

"I think I need to take a beat," Richards admitted. "I mean, we're both [she and Umansky] allowed to do whatever we want, which is so strange. But, if someone flirts with me at a red light, I will hit the gas and go through the red light. And you wouldn't think that if you know me, but I'm very uncomfortable... I'm not good with that."

Richards concluded the rumors and speculations about her dating life, speaking directly to asocial people like me who thrive when we're not being interacted with or talked to.

"I mean, when I was single back in the day, if I liked somebody, I just wouldn't give them the time of day," Richards stated. "What is that gonna get me? I would just ignore them. That's not gonna be very helpful."