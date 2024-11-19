Kristin Cavallari Shocks Fans By Revealing She Hooked Up With Morgan Wallen

Yesterday, Kirstin Cavallari posted a video to her Instagram and TikTok of her and her friend, Justin Anderson, exposing harsh truths about each other.

Videos by Wide Open Country

They traded statements that exposed aspects of each others' personalities and pasts. Anderson was a lot more shocking, however, as he revealed two past hookups the fashion designer had kept under wraps.

Anderson told the world that Cavallari had hooked up with Morgan Wallen and Jason damn Statham.

"Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings and she kept going back," Anderson opened the video with. Quite the truth to broadcast immediately, but it sure is a good hook.

Kirsten Cavallari Finally Reveals She Hooked Up With Morgan Wallen

Now this doesn't explicitly reveal that Cavallari got intimate with Wallen, although the insinuations are there. The phrase 'kept going back' is more commonly used to describe the act of continuous hookups.

This won't come as a surprise to everyone, however, as it's been hinted before that she may have been dating the serial record-breaker before. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live last year, Cavallari was asked about the anonymous "celebrity [she] went on a date with."

"It's obviously Morgan Wallen," Andy Cohen, the no-nonsense host, was quick to respond.

"I'm not answering that question," she laughed off.

Cohen was quick to point out that although she may not have been dating him, she may have had a date with him, to which Cavallari refused to answer. So she essentially confirmed what everyone was thinking.

Fans of Cavallari are likely thankful for finally getting a straight answer, and it seemed Cavallari was finally ready to reveal the truth to them. Anderson may have revealed this, but Kirsten posted it.

Personally, I'm not interested in the apparent hookup with Jason Statham. And it seems her fans are much more interested in that, too.

One aptly commented, "Jason Stathem!!!" mimicking the thoughts of everyone hearing the video.

"JASON STATHAM???? ??? I'm so jealous!" writes another.

Of course, the comments on her TikTok are full of people demanding to know the history between Cavallari and Wallen.