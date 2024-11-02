Beloved News Anchor Kris Radcliffe Dies At 51

Television station KCEN-TV in Central Texas, an NBC affiliate, has been rocked by the sudden passing of its longtime news co-anchor Kris Radcliffe on October 30. He had worked there for 22 years. No cause of death was announced. Radcliffe was 51.

A Devastated Colleague Paid Respectful Tribute To Kris Radcliffe On-Air

Lindsay Liepman Said Radcliffe Was 'Simply The Best'

Speaking tearfully on air, Radcliffe's co-anchor, Lindsay Liepman, mourned his death and paid tribute to his professionalism, warmth, and immense value to the community. "Kris sat in the chair right beside me, and he was the best, he was simply the best," she said per the New York Post.

She continued, "Funny, genuine and smart. I looked forward to working with Kris every single night, and I think you all could tell at home. We had fun here. Kris loved this community and never took his role for granted."

Liepman emotionally said, "If I had known yesterday was going to be our last newscast together, I would have ignored the cues to rap from our producers and just laughed a little longer at all of his jokes." She mentioned this thought: "I would have thanked him for all that he's taught me and given to all of you, the viewers, but that is now how life works out."

She asked for the public's understanding because she could not do the newscast as usual that night. KCEN's sister station finished the newscast.

Kris Radcliffe Had An Impactful Career Doing The News

He Began At KCEN As A Sports Anchor

Radcliffe anchored Texas Today, then moved into the role of evening news anchor. He also produced and hosted a segment on personal finance.

The President And GM Of KCEN/KAGS Added His Thoughts

Rob Dwyer Warmly Praised Kris Radcliffe

Dwyer said, "Kris Radcliffe, husband, father, grandfather and anchor for KCEN and the community will be missed. Kris was a kind and generous person who elevated everyone he was around. It is hard to say goodbye."

Kris Radcliffe must have been an extraordinary person and professional. He had a "wife, two daughters, and two grandchildren," per the outlet.