Kris Kristofferson's Family See Thanksgiving Omen That He's Watching Over Them

Kris Kristofferson passed away on September 28, exactly two months before Thanksgiving. On the holiday, however, the Kristofferson family and friends saw a rainbow. This is the omen they said to recognize him by.

Margo Price took to Instagram to share her Thanksgiving day with Willie and Ann Nelson and the Kristoffersons in Hawai'i. In a carousel of 16 pictures, the first one pictures everyone in frame. It's a heartwarming photo of family and friendship, which is exactly what Thanksgiving is about.

The festive season can be exceptionally challenging for those who have lost someone. Although the Kristoffersons are dealing with their recent loss, they're gathering together with loved ones. Exactly what Kris would have wanted.

In the 15th photo on the Instagram post, a scenic view is posted from a pool of some sort, with a rainbow beaming in the background. Fans who are mourning the loss of Kris Kristofferson may recall a line said in the post announcing his departure.

"Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

Two months from the day, on Thanksgiving, a rainbow is seen. It seems he had one more Thanksgiving left in him.

Kris Kristofferson Omen Noticed At Thanksgiving

Margo Price detailed the wonderful Thanksgiving she shared with the Nelsons and Kristoffersons.

"We had a leftovers and listening party at Willie's where we played each other mixes from our unreleased albums and swapped jokes." I already know so many people would sell their right arm to join in on that listening party.

She continued, "We also had the once in a lifetime chance to visit the home of Kris and Lisa Kristofferson in remote Hana, Hawaii."

"We rode ATV's, fed pigs and hit Hamoa Beach," she throws in. It seems her day was full-to-the-brim with family fun.

To send the message home, she concluded her caption with, "To say we are lucky is an understatement. ??," I can't help but feel the rainbow emoji is a purposeful nod. In the absence of words to touch on Kris' presence, this will do just fine.