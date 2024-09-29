Kris Kristofferson, Singer And Actor In 'A Star Is Born,' Has Died At 88 And Fans Are Mourning

Kris Kristofferson, the gifted and charismatic singer who also made his name in classic films like A Star Is Born with Barbra Streisand, for which he won a Golden Globe in 1977, and Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, has died at age 88, per Fox News. According to the outlet, he died in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday.

"'It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,' his family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital."

His family added in their statement, "We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

Kristofferson's musical career was also stellar. He and his fellow superstars Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson comprised the musical group The Highwaymen. They released three albums.

Kristofferson Was Originally From Brownsville, Texas

He Had An Affinity For Country Music Even As A Child

Per People via NPR, he wrote his first song, titled "I Hate Your Ugly Face," at the precocious age of 11. Because Kristofferson's dad was an Air Force General and a U.S. Army Air Corps officer, the family pulled up stakes frequently, finally settling in California.

Kristofferson Was A High Achiever At An Early Age

At 18, he published two stories in the prestigious and highly selective Atlantic Monthly. It was a harbinger of things to come. In the mid-1950s, Kristofferson went to Pomona College in California. There, he racked up more milestones, such as being the sports editor of the school newspaper and a Golden Gloves boxer. In 1958, he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Faces In The Crowd edition. Kristofferson must have had a remarkable intellect because he was named as a prestigious and coveted Rhodes Scholar and attended Oxford University in England, where he received a master's in English literature.

He Served In The U.S. Army

Kristofferson Became A Helicopter Pilot While Still Nurturing His Love Of Music

He teamed up with other soldiers and formed a band. Eventually, Kristofferson wound up in Nashville and left the military. His life was taking a major turn. The creative and vibrant world of music beckoned to him.

His Career In Music Was Truly Amazing

Kristofferson Penned Numerous Famous Tunes

His music career would really take off in the 1970s. There were classic hits like "Me and Bobby McGee," which he wrote with Fred Foster and was on Janis Joplin's landmark 1971 album, Pearl, which came out after her death. Kristofferson earned a Grammy for another famous tune, "Help Me Make It Through The Night." Those are just a few of his many accomplishments as a musician.

He retired from music three years ago. Kris Kristofferson leaves "his wife Lisa, eight children and seven grandchildren," per People.