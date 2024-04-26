Korey Cunningham, Former New York Giant, Dead at 28

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham has died. Authorities found the 28-year-old deceased at his New Jersey home on Thursday.

Police reportedly appeared at Cunningham's home after family reached out. They said they hadn't heard from Cunningham and that he wasn't responding to their messages. So far, police don't believe that Cunningham was a victim of a violent crime. They are currently investigating his death and haven't revealed a cause of death.

"No indication of foul play at this time," a representative said. Cunningham played for Cincinnati in college before joining the NFL in 2018. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals but moved to the New England Patriots then the New York Giants. The Giants chose to release Cunningham from his contract last year.

The New York Giants confirmed his passing in a tribute on social media. They expressed sadness to learn of his death. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," the Giants wrote on X Friday. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."