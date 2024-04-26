Korey Cunningham, Former New York Giant, Dies at 28
Korey Cunningham, Former New York Giant, Dead at 28

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham has died. Authorities found the 28-year-old deceased at his New Jersey home on Thursday.

Police reportedly appeared at Cunningham's home after family reached out. They said they hadn't heard from Cunningham and that he wasn't responding to their messages. So far, police don't believe that Cunningham was a victim of a violent crime. They are currently investigating his death and haven't revealed a cause of death.

"No indication of foul play at this time," a representative said. Cunningham played for Cincinnati in college before joining the NFL in 2018. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals but moved to the New England Patriots then the New York Giants. The Giants chose to release Cunningham from his contract last year.

The New York Giants confirmed his passing in a tribute on social media. They expressed sadness to learn of his death. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," the Giants wrote on X Friday. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."

Likewise, the Patriots said they were "saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Korey Cunningham." "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Korey's family, teammates and all who mourn his loss," the team continued

Teammates Remember Korey Cunningham

Several of Cunningham's former teammates reacted to the news of his death. They expressed sadness. Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh wrote on X: "I was in Arizona when we drafted Korey Cunnigham in 2018. He moved onto the NY Giants and was living in NJ this past year."

"We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn't on the team which doesn't happen...ever. Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey....solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He'd tell stories and we'd laugh our asses off all night," Pugh said.

"Today is a sad day but I'll always remember the good times and the laughs," he continued. "Everyone who knew Korey Cunnigham was better for it. The world lost a great soul."

Likewise, Giants safety Jason Pinnock shared on his Instagram story: "This one hurt!! Regardless of what you was going through you wore the biggest smile! You was the first person to come help me move when I was getting settled at NYG.. middle of camp & you frinding to be on the team & learn new playbook, you was the first at my house ready! Take care of yourselves & call your friends ppl. I love you brudda!"

