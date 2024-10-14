Kirby Smart Draws Backlash For Pushing Mississippi State QB In Viral Video

Saturday, during the Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State match, Kirby Smart can be observed pushing quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr.

The internet is quick to flame him and demand repercussions from the assault. Kirby Smart, however, says he doesn't remember doing it and that he didn't intend to.

The video clearly displays Kirby Smart pushing the quarterback. Whether it was intentional or not is hard to discern for certain, but most believe it's unacceptable either way.

In a conference after the game, Smart says that, "I was going after Schumann, I was trying to get Schumann's attention, we were trying to change personnel." It does appear that the quarterback may have gotten in the way of Smart's true target, but the push was a push all the same.

Kirby Smart Pushes Quarterback To Internet's Disgust

Regardless of whether the push was intentional, the fact that it happens has angered many.

"It's not acceptable behavior for the head coach," says one.

"Come on Kirby, you're better than this. You expect your players to control emotions, lead by example," comments another, calling Smart out on his rash behaviour.

Others also demand action to be taken for Smart's push.

"Totally INAPPROPRIATE !! AT LEAST 3 GAME SUSPENDED !!" virtually yells a rather disgruntled player.

"Suspend this clown," simply puts one.

Not everyone is angered at this act, and some believe it was an excusable mistake or not something to clamour about at all.

"Well, the Carolina player did kinda get in his face. I would hardly call that a push worthy of any suspension. It was more of a "get out of my face" shove," reasons a Texas fan.

"He isn't even looking at that player. That QB walked in his way," says another, believing this was simply an accident.

Views are rather mixed, although a majority of the viewers of the video find Kirby Smart's act to be unprofessional, unacceptable, and worthy of some sort of punishment.