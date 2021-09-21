Kinsey Rose Sings 'Cowboy Take Me Away' During Epic 'The Voice' Blind Audition

Holy moly, talk about an epic premiere of The Voice Season 21. Singer Kinsey Rose performed The Chicks' 1999 hit "Cowboy Take Me Away" during the Blind Auditions and let's just say she definitely blew the audience and the coaches away. Sporting a red jacket and white fringe with cowboy boots, Rose called her audition a "dream come true."

As soon as she started singing, she received a chair turn from judge Kelly Clarkson, who immediately went into strategy mode, blocking Blake Shelton. As Rose gets into the chorus, Ariana Grande is seen singing along, as the country singer asks "You think she blocked me?," referring to Clarkson. To which she answered, "No.'' But oh boy, was he wrong. As he turns the chair, he immediately looks on the floor to see she had indeed blocked the country singer.

After her audition, Clarkson spoke to the voice auditioner, saying, "Here's the thing, you were singing The Chicks. I grew up on their record, I love them. I was singing every word with you. I liked you so much that I used my only block." To which Rose replies, "I'm glad you really wanted me"

To explain why the other coaches, Grande and John Legend, didn't turn around, Grande stated,'' Kinsey, I didn't turn but I did love the performance. You were fantastic and I feel like this is the right thing." Legend offered Rose some minor critique, telling her she was "a little pitchy." Thanking him for his critique, she ultimately landed on Team Kelly.

"I'm so stoked to work with you," Clarkson told the singer.

In case you're wondering about the contestant's background, the Nashville resident began playing guitar and piano when she was 10 and majored in music while in college. She also revealed that she once recorded a song with Vince Gill.

If you want to watch the rest of the auditions, tune into The Voice on Tuesday, September 21 at 8/7 on NBC.

