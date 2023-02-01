Classic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially returning to a TV near you. Well, kind of. Hulu is officially reviving the hijinks of the Hill family from 20th Television Animation with a reboot of the fan-favorite series.

According to Deadline, co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are poised to make their return to the show, as well as the entirety of the former cast, minus Brittany Murphy, who tragically passed away at age 32 in 2009.

However, the rest of the gang will be coming back around, including Judge as Hank Hill, Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive, Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.

Set in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, King of the Hill is an animated sitcom starring Hank Hill, whose claim to fame is a propane seller. He lives with his wife Peggy and son Bobby, and loves little more than hanging out with his guy friends Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer sipping beer out by the road. It's a little more complicated than that, but, well, you get the gist. Think Seinfeld, but more southern -- and with characters that aren't constantly backstabbing each other.

While news spread previously about a King of the Hill reboot in the past, it was seemingly struck down earlier this year. Now, it's been brought back and officially greenlit for a new season. It's been brewing ever since 2017, apparently, since 2017's San Francisco Sketchfest, which found Judge and Daniels reconnecting with the old cast members in time for the show's 20th anniversary.

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago," said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, in a statement.

It's unclear whether the series will simply continue where it left off when it finished airing in 2009, or if it will reboot as a modern sitcom with new trials and tribulations for the Hills and their friends and family to face.

There's no set date just yet for when the new episodes will begin, but fans should be set with official confirmation it's happening this time, at the very least.