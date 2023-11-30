Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Shares the Story of Adopting Her Daughter Dolly

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman celebrated one of the final days of National Adoption Month by sharing the story of how her, her husband Stephen and their oldest child Daisy Pearl welcomed Dolly Grace into their family.

"After years of infertility, loss, tears and millions of prayers, thank God we came to the realization that we were supposed to adopt," Schlapman wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel of family photos. "The love we have for our little Dolly is the exact same love we have for our daughter, Daisy, whom I carried. We are family. We don't have to share the same DNA to experience the same love."

Schlapman conceded some of the challenges of adoption before concluding that they're outweighed by the rewards.

"Adopting isn't easy," she wrote. "It can be difficult, expensive, exhausting, and very emotional, but the immense joy that it leads to outweighs every bit of hardship. If you feel called to adopt, I want to encourage you to take that first step, and then keep believing until your child is in your arms."

Schlapman announced Dolly Grace's adoption in 2017.

"The love came instantly, as soon as we laid our eyes on her. My husband and I, we fell immediately in love with her," the singer told E! News. "That's really all these children need, the children who need foster care and adoption, they just need love! A family who wants them and cares for them and makes them their own, that's all they need. There's so many out there."

Dolly Grace joined the family on New Year's Eve 2016, paying off her older sister's Christmas wish.

"Daisy prayed for a sibling for years," Schlapman told People. "She begged us and God for years, and even asked Santa Claus this year for a sibling."