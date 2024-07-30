Kim Johnson, 'Survivor' Icon, Dies At 79 As Fans Mourn

The Survivor community is in shambles following the sad passing of Kim Johnson. The reality star passed away on July 29 at the age of 79 years old. Viewers best remember Johnson for appearing on Survivor: Africa in 2001. Her family confirmed her passing but didn't reveal a cause of death.

Kim's daughter Kerry Johnson Tichi shared an emotional tribute to her mother.

"Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose-colorized glasses right up until the end," she said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever."

For many viewers, Johnson became the heart of the season of Survivor she appeared on. She was one of the oldest contestants to appear on the show at the time at age 56. She became the oldest person to win the Final Immunity Challenge. SHe also became the oldest female competitor to reach the Final Tribal Council.

'Survivor' Fans Mourn Kim Johnson

The Survivor community is mourning her loss. Both host and executive producer Jeff Probst mourned her death. He released a statement honoring her time on the show and her legacy.

"Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing," the statement read.

"She still holds the record for the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge, earned her place in the final two, and even received votes to win the game. I remember even then at just 56, how inspiring she was to other 'older' people because she showed that age was merely a number and that if you were willing to risk failing you might just amaze yourself."

Meanwhile, some friends and fans took to socials to mourn.

One wrote, "Ethan Zohn has announced on Instagram that #Survivor Africa second-place finisher Kim Johnson has passed at the age of 79 RIP to the oldest woman to win the final Immunity Challenge and be a finalist, who fought against a 3 vs. 1 battle to emerge from Africa $100K richer."

Another wrote, "This was day 39 in #SurvivorAfrica ... the game had just ended but the #friendship & the #memories of our time together will last a lifetime! Rest in peace, my dear friend! #survivor #kimjohnson #Kenya #mamakim #survivorfamily."