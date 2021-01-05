Kid Rock Donates $100K to Aid Small Businesses During the Pandemic

Kid Rock's first headline-grabbing moment of the new year doesn't involve any sort of controversy about his downtown Nashville bar or his political beliefs. Instead, he's being rightly applauded for donating $100,000 of his own money to the Barstool Fund.

The non-profit fund, started by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, aids small business owners facing financial burdens during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. As of Jan. 5, its 145,000+ supporters have raised over $18 million. So far, 78 businesses from coast to coast have benefitted from Barstool's generosity.

Kid Rock announced his donation to Barstool's fundraiser via social media.

"THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!," the Detroit native wrote. "Put me down for 100k. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out."

Fox Business reports that "qualifying businesses need to keep an active payroll. The Barstool fund will help the small businesses that are chosen pay off whatever costs they have in order to stay afloat until the pandemic is over."

Kid Rock's made a habit over the years of sharing his wealth with those in need.

In 2018, Kid Rock helped spread some Christmas cheer in Music City when he paid off $81K in layaway debts at a Nashville Walmart. Inspired by actor and director Tyler Perry, who'd recently paid off $434,000 in layaways at a Walmart in Georgia, the artist took care of the balances of over 300 Nashville families.

Kid Rock was among the many celebrities stepping up to help those affected by the deadly tornado that tore through middle Tennessee on March 3, 2020, killing at least 25 people and destroying multiple homes.

During a March 5 telethon, a partnership between CMT, the American Red Cross and NBC affiliate WSMV, Kid Rock pledged $50,000 to tornado relief efforts.