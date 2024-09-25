Kid Rock Shares When Donald Trump Showed Him The 'Monica Lewinsky Room'

Kid Rock reveals what it's like to get an inside look at the White House. Apparently, Donald Trump gave one of the rooms a special name during his tenure as president of the United States.

Recently, Kid Rock sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview on his show. There, he recalls when Donald Trump gave him a VIP tour of the White House during dinner. It goes exactly how you might expect it to go.

All the formalities are out of the window by this point and they go from the Oval Office to another room with a pretty crass name.

"One of the first times at the White House having dinner with Sarah Palin, we go into the Oval Office to meet him and he's just wide open," Kid Rock explains. "And then he goes, 'Rock, come here.' And we walked down to this other room left of the Oval Office. He goes, 'You know what this room is?' 'No sir.' He's like, 'This is the Monica Lewinsky room.' Literally I felt like I was in Stepbrothers. I'm like, did we just become best friends?"

For those unfamiliar with what that means, here's a brief history lesson on what Kid Rock was talking about. During Bill Clinton's run as president, he had an affair that spiraled into a massive scandal. The former president engaged in sexual activities with his intern at the time Monica Lewinsky. It became so big, that he faced impeachment proceedings at the time for lying about it. Now, it's just a punchline for Donald Trump during his white house tours.

Kid Rock's Love For Donald Trump Runs Deep

Kid Rock remains one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters to this day. Most recently, he popped out as one of the performers at the Republican National Convention. Sure, he faced a little bit of hot water for potentially lip-syncing for the crowd. Regardless, it sets in stone where his allegiances lie.

Similarly, Kid Rock came to Trump's defense on social media in the immediate aftermath of Trump's attempted assassination. He huffs and puffs in his 'White Boy of the Year' hat and threatens, "You f--k with Trump, you f--ck with me!"