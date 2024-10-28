Kid Rock Shares His Thoughts On Taylor Swift And Eminem And It Honestly Surprised Me

As the Presidential Election heats up, Kid Rock recently took a moment to share what he thinks about other celebrities on the opposition like Taylor Swift and Eminem. Both celebrities have endorsed Kamala Harris while Kid Rock has personally backed Donald Trump.

His message honestly surprised me. In a political landscape where things are divisive, Kid Rock actually gave props to both singers. He celebrated the freedom of choice and being vocal.

In the video, Kid Rock opened up about his thoughts.

"Now that I have your attention..." he begins. "I love Eminem. We've been friends for many years. I don't agree with his politics, but I do give credit to him and people like Taylor Swift for standing up and not being afraid to be vocal for that in which they believe."

He continued, "Thinking differently and having the freedom to do so is what makes this country great."

Meanwhile, Kid Rock has personally backed Trump for president.

You think I like Trump because he's a nice guy?" Rock says. "I'm not electing the deacon of a church. That motherf-ker likes to win. He likes to cheat in his f-king golf game. I want that guy on my team. I want the guy who goes, 'I'm going to fight with you.'"

Kid Rock Speaks Out

This stands opposite to Swift and Eminem. Swift came out in support of Harris following the Presidential Debate against Trump. She wrote a lengthy Instagram post explaining her reasons.

She wrote, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

She continued, "I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Meanwhile, Eminem has been campaigning on Harris's behalf in Michigan.

"As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever," Eminem said. "And I think it's important to use your voice. So I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote."