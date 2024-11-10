Kid Rock Celebrates Trump Election Win, Shares Strangely Thoughtful Message

Would you ever truly expect Kid Rock to have something poignant to say about the state of the world? I know, me neither. This is the same guy who huffed and puffed at the camera all tough amidst the Donald Trump assassination attempt. However, he surprised me when he shared a strangely inclusive message after his usual belligerent shtick.

Recently, Kid Rock flocked to Instagram to celebrate Donald Trump's reelection win. There, he dons a strong red tracksuit, a cigar in hand, and a white dress hat with MAGA written on it. He parades to his song "American Rock 'n Roll" with random Trump footage stitched into the video. Then, he picks up the mic, decides against it and drops it, and grabs his crotch and giving a middle finger to the camera. It's as ridiculous as you might imagine. However, it's what Kid Rock does afterwards that's arguably even more jarring.

Kid Rock Calls For Unity After Grabbing His Crotch and Celebrating Trump Victory

After the childish display, Kid Rock drops the act and talks as Robert Ritchie, the real him behind all the noise. He expresses the need to understand the leftist side of the aisle and realize they want what the right wants too. Ultimately, he thinks that they just go about these things in different ideals. "We must remember that most of our left-leaning friends are good people who want the same things in life as we do but simply think differently on how to get there," he emphasizes.

I'm not sure how much I'm buying this though. For starters, the MAGA campaign and much of the far right lead with racist, homophobic, and misogynistic beliefs. Kid Rock has done the same, even saying the n word in a Rolling Stone interview. So they absolutely do not want the same things when you get down to the details. It all registers as sarcasm to me. It's just weird to see him implore Americans to lead with unity after all his thorniness.