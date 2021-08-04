I went to a high school that required school uniforms, and Lord, am I grateful to wear whatever I want now (especially as a remote employee). Believe it or not, a pair of high-quality khakis pants for kids can be more pricey than jeans, but luckily, you have a school uniform expert to help you find some pants and polos under $15 and $20.

I'll be honest, if you want some polos that will last nearly 100 washes for the whole school year, you need to check out American Eagle. I know it's not the most budget-friendly, however, these options from Amazon, Walmart, and Target will definitely last you through the semester if you're grabbing 2-3 options, and the whole school year if you're getting an outfit for every day of the week.

Best Khaki Pants for Kids

Best for Boys

You can never go wrong with The Children's Place. These are an excellent fit for toddler boys and big boys going back to school. The pricing on these best sellers start at $9.97! The boys' khaki pants are made from 100% cotton, making them comfy. The pants come in standard, slim, and husky fits. Amazon customers are extremely satisfied with the school uniform pants. Check out this fantastic review. 2. Dickies Boys' Skinny Straight Pant

Dickies is another brand you can trust for boys' school uniforms. The skinny straight leg pant is stylish, and of course, we had to factor budget into these high-quality pants. They are right under $19.99 and come in sizes 8-20.

Looking for the best bang for the buck? Consider this 2-pack from Target. Check out these reviews.

You get both for $24. These come in sizes 8-18 girls' and girls' plus. See if they're available for store pickup!

French Toast is also a popular brand for school uniforms. These pants come in sizes 4-20, including plus sizes.

Best Polos for Kids