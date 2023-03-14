Filming for Kevin Costner's upcoming four-part Western film Horizon is well underway, and those who can get themselves to St. George, Utah, this week may have a chance to be in the movie. The film will hold an open casting call for extras Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Abby Inn in St. George, according Salt Lake City's KSL-TV.

While those selected likely won't have a front-and-center role, they will be cast as background actors while the film shoots in Washington County. Production for the second film in the saga will reportedly begin in May in Washington County, Utah. According to the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office, part 3 of the movie will also be filmed in the St. George area. The first part of the film was shot last fall in the area of Moab, Utah.

The Horizon film series was produced entirely by Costner through his Territory Pictures Inc. production company, and he wrote the script with Jon Baird. Costner is starring in the series as well, and his 13-year-old son, Hayes, will be joining him in the cast. The film will follow the 15-year expansion and settlement of the American West following the Civil War. Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower and other actors have been confirmed to be in the cast.

According to KSL, the filming of parts 2 and 3 of Horizon will bring $90 million to Washington County.

Advertisement

"The state of Utah, with its intrinsic beauty, is the perfect backdrop for the story of Horizon and can be said to be its own character in our story," Costner said in a press release.

In addition to producing his four-part film, it has been announced that Costner will host and executive produce a forthcoming History Channel docuseries about the "Wild West" called Kevin Costner's The West. The series will reportedly "capture the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era and continue to shape our country today."

No release date for either project has been announced.

Related Videos