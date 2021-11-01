Yellowstone star Kevin Costner made Loretta Lynn's dreams come true recently when he stopped by to visit the country legend.

Lynn shared her excitement over meeting the actor, singer and producer in a recent Facebook update, ending her post with the hashtags #crushing, #bigfan and #bucketlist.

"Well, I felt like I was in a field of dreams this week when Kevin Costner came by to hang out with me for part of the day," Lynn wrote on social media. "He's always been one of my favorites and I'm a huge fan."