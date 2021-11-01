Yellowstone star Kevin Costner made Loretta Lynn's dreams come true recently when he stopped by to visit the country legend.
Lynn shared her excitement over meeting the actor, singer and producer in a recent Facebook update, ending her post with the hashtags #crushing, #bigfan and #bucketlist.
"Well, I felt like I was in a field of dreams this week when Kevin Costner came by to hang out with me for part of the day," Lynn wrote on social media. "He's always been one of my favorites and I'm a huge fan."
Costner recently performed with his band, Kevin Costner and Modern West, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
In addition to his legendary film career and his role on one of the most successful and beloved shows on television, Costner is an accomplished musician. He and his band Modern West recently released Tales from Yellowstone, a collection of songs written from the perspective of his character, John Dutton. So it only makes sense that Costner would jump at the chance to visit with one of the world's most revered singer-songwriters. And it turns out the feeling of admiration is mutual.
Costner recently vocalized his support for two more country stars -- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who will star in the forthcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, which will follow the Dutton family's origin story.
Season 4 of Yellowstone premieres on Nov. 7 on the Paramount Network. To celebrate the season premiere, Paramount is launching a nationwide scavenger hunt and giving one lucky fan the chance to win a trip to Chief Joseph Ranch, the literal backdrop of the show.
Country stars are among the millions of fans ready to tune in to the new season of Yellowstone. Both Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan have voiced their love for the show. We can't wait to hear Loretta Lynn's thoughts on the new season!