Kevin Costner & John Dutton’s Fate On ‘Yellowstone’ Confirmed In Finale Premiere

After a litany of questions about how Taylor Sheridan would transition Kevin Costner out of Yellowstone, we finally know what happened to John Dutton.

In the first episode to close out the second half of Season 5, Costner's character meets a tragic and grisly end. John Dutton is killed off screen. Someone shot him in the bathroom of the Montana governor's mansion. It's a sad end for one of the show's most compelling characters, and it's hard not to feel a bit robbed by all of it.

John Dutton and Costner anchored the show, and they deserved better than what we got. We get a body double for the crime scene. But no Costner doesn't make an appearance. Beth and Kayce rush over to the scene to find the dead Dutton patriarch. From there, the episode delves into the mystery of who killed John Dutton.The mystery of who killed John Dutton will form the back half of the season. The big question is was Jaimie responsible? And will that be the final straw that destroys the Dutton family?

Kevin Costner Leaves a Huge Void Behind on Yellowstone

The rumors and buildup to the final season of Yellowstone brought a lot of questions. According to one cast member, Kevin was never in the plans for it. Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton, an integral part to the cast. She explains to Entertainment weekly that Costner's lack of involvement was already in the script. "The absence was part of the ending. That's not something that we had to pivot, that was already written into the tapestry of the story. It was always going to happen, it just happened a little bit differently," she says.

Apparently, Kevin Costner didn't agree that the show should end in general. He argues to Entertainment Tonight that there's still plenty you could do with the Dutton family. "That's been a wonderful part of my life, making Yellowstone, and who knows, sometimes things have a way of circling back. I haven't seen that dust trail coming towards me and I've always been open to what I started. Five seasons was a lot for us to do, and I think that story is not finished," he emphasizes. "I don't know... obviously they can go on, have children, so make the story about them."