Kevin Costner Is Helping Hurricane Victims In Most Unexpected Way

There's a variety of different ways to contribute to disaster relief. Usually, a simple donation would suffice so that organizers can provide in ways they see fit. Similarly, these same people can show up to food drives and connect directly with the people. Artists like Luke Combs and Eric Church join forces for a concert where the proceeds help victims of the hurricanes. For Horizon and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, it would be very easy for him to call his accountant and merely donate. However, he decides to try a new way of doing things.

Recently, Kevin takes to Instagram with an unexpected announcement. There, he reveals he's releasing his first song in four years with his band Modern West titled Find Your Way. All of the proceeds from the song go directly to relief for those suffering from the wrath of hurricanes Helene and Milton. "I've gone through seasons of darkness where I clung to the lyrics of songs that really carried me through. I hope that "Find Your Way" provides that kind of refuge for anyone trudging through and losing sight of hope," Costner says.

Kevin Costner Hits The Studio For a Song Towards Hurricane Relief

Additionally, Kevin says that you can pay however much you like to download the song. Regardless, the proceeds rely solely on how generous you're feeling. "I hope it means something to you guys, and that you'll consider purchasing it to benefit the victims of these terrible storms," Costner concludes.

Kevin Costner's contribution comes on the heels of a few different celebrity efforts towards Hurricane relief. Most prominently, Taylor Swift donates $5 million to Feeding America this last Wednesday. She doesn't publicly speak about her donation but the organization deeply expresses their gratitude. "This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms," the statement reads. "Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."